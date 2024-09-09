ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 SHGs in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam get loans

Published - September 09, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI/NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a State-wide initiative launched by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, bank loan distribution events were held in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts to support women’s self-help groups (SHGs) with low-interest loans, enhancing their economic empowerment.

In Mayiladuthurai, an event at the Arignar Anna Marriage Hall in Sembanarkoil saw ₹40.77 crore in loans distributed to 753 SHGs. The event was led by District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, with participation from local MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan, M. Panneerselvam, and S. Rajakumar.

Similarly, in Nagapattinam, ₹97.22 crore in loans were distributed to 626 SHGs at the Orathur Government Medical College Auditorium by District Collector P. Akash. Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N. Gowthaman was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / loans

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US