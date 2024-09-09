GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 1,000 SHGs in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam get loans

Published - September 09, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI/NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a State-wide initiative launched by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, bank loan distribution events were held in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts to support women’s self-help groups (SHGs) with low-interest loans, enhancing their economic empowerment.

In Mayiladuthurai, an event at the Arignar Anna Marriage Hall in Sembanarkoil saw ₹40.77 crore in loans distributed to 753 SHGs. The event was led by District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, with participation from local MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan, M. Panneerselvam, and S. Rajakumar.

Similarly, in Nagapattinam, ₹97.22 crore in loans were distributed to 626 SHGs at the Orathur Government Medical College Auditorium by District Collector P. Akash. Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N. Gowthaman was present.

