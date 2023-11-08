Over 1,000 police personnel to be deployed in Tiruchi district for Deepavali

November 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Rural Police have planned to deploy over 1,000 police personnel in commercial areas and vital locations and stepped up surveillance for Deepavali festival.

According to a press release, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar has ordered the deployment of special teams during Deepavali to prevent crimes. Officers at the level of Deputy Superintendent of Police would supervise the police teams.

A total of 24 Inspectors, 45 Sub-Inspectors, and 850 police personnel will be deployed in commercial areas and religious institutions where people gather in large numbers. Considering the Deepavali rush, over 100 traffic police personnel will be deployed to clear traffic jams.

The police have activated round-the-clock patrolling along the National and State Highways and installed additional surveillance cameras at Tiruverumbur, Kollidam, Samayapuram, Musiri, Thuraiyur, and Manapparai to monitor and identify criminals.

They have urged the shops that sell crackers to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures and have appealed to members of the public to alert the police if they need any assistance.

