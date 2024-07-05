Over 1,000 kg of banned tobacco substances seized in Perambalur, destroyed

Banned tobacco substances weighing 1,156 kilograms, seized from different places in Perambalur district by the police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, were destroyed on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in the presence of the District Collector K. Karpagam and the Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi.

The seized contraband pertains to 13 cases that were booked in the Perambalur, Arumbavur, Mangalamedu, V. Kalathur and Kai. Kalathur police stations. The seizures made by the police during checks amounted 1,152.18 kg while the contraband confiscated by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department was 3.78 kg.

The seized substances were taken to the panchayat garbage dump yard at Elambalur where a pit was dug. The tobacco substances were dumped into the pit and set afire in the presence of the officials. The pit was later closed with sand, an official release said.

