Over 1,000 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts

January 06, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police found 625 kg of banned tobacco substances in two vehicles in Tiruchi district and 707 kg of the contraband at a factory in Pudukottai district; seven people have been arrested in connection with the seizures

The Hindu Bureau

In separate incidents, police seized over 1,000 kilograms of banned tobacco substances in Tiruchi and in neighbouring Pudukottai district on Thursday. 

A police team was conducting vehicle checks in Kamatchipatti near Musiri in Tiruchi district when they found the banned substances being smuggled in a lorry and a mini freight carrier. Police sources said 625 kg of banned tobacco substances were seized from the vehicles, which were also confiscated. The drivers of both vehicles were arrested. A cleaner of the lorry was also arrested. The three were later sent for remand.

The Musiri police, who registered a case, are on the lookout for two more accused in connection with the seizure.

In Pudukottai district, the seizure of nearly 707 kg of banned tobacco substances was made at Kollampatti, under the Gandarvakottai police station limits. Police sources said a special team conducted checks at a bottle-cleaning company in Kollampatti where they found the substances meant for sale. 

The contraband and a car were seized. Four persons were arrested in this connection and sent for remand. The Gandarvakottai Police have registered a case.  

