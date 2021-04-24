Tiruchirapalli

Over 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day

The central region reported 1,152 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than half the number of cases were from Thanjavur and Tiruchi, each reporting over 300 fresh cases. Four deaths were reported in the region - two in Tiruchi and one each in Karur and Nagapattinam.

A 50-year-old woman with no pre-existing conditions and an 83-year-old woman with a history of hyperlipidemia succumbed to COVID-19 in Tiruchi. A 74-year-old man from Karur who had been suffering from diabetes and a 54-year-old woman from Nagapattinam with a history of diabetes and hypertension also died of the viral infection.

Thanjavur district continues to report a high number of cases with 310 testing positive on Saturday, while Tiruchi recorded 302 and Tiruvarur 163 cases. Karur reported a further spike with 119 patients testing positive on Saturday. In Nagapattinam 113 persons tested positive, and Pudukottai 93. Ariyalur district reported 33 fresh cases and Perambalur 19 on Saturday.

