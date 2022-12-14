Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive welfare assistance from Collector 

December 14, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu at an exhibition at Thenur on Wednesday.

Collector Kavitha Ramu distributed welfare assistance given by various government departments to the tune of ₹ 2.07 crore to as many as 1,291 beneficiaries during the ‘Makkal Thodarpu Mugaam’ held at Thenur revenue village in Ponnamaravathy taluk in the district on Wednesday. 

Officials of various government departments explained to the general public about the welfare schemes being implemented through the different departments. Exhibition stalls were put up by Horticulture, Social Welfare, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Animal Husbandry, Public Health and Forest departments at the camp.

Distributing the welfare assistance, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said the Chief Minister had given instructions to conduct ‘Makkal Thodarpu Mugaam’ in villages to ensure that the government’s welfare assistance reached the poorer sections of the people. 

The ‘Makkal Thodarpu Mugaam’ was also being conducted to create awareness among people about the schemes being implemented through different government departments and get benefitted from them. District administration officials and local body representatives participated, an official release said.

