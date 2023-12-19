Over 100 shops sealed in three districts for selling banned tobacco substances

December 19, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 100 shops in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Karur districts that were found selling banned tobacco substances have been sealed in the past few days. The action was taken following checks conducted by police in coordination with Food Safety department officials.

In Perambalur district, 56 shops were sealed in a coordinated action by teams comprising officials from the police and Food Safety department while conducting checks in shops in the last one week. Forty-three shops were sealed after finding them selling banned tobacco products in Karur district since November 24. More than 30 shops were sealed in Tiruchi district by Food Safety officials on the recommendation of the police a few days ago.

Police sources said eight teams were constituted in Karur district to curb sale of banned tobacco products. Police personnel forming part of the teams have been spared of regular works so as to focus on the mandated task assigned to them. The teams have been asked to keep a watch on shops found selling banned tobacco substances, the sources said adding that over 1,000 shops had been checked in Karur district since November 24.

The sources said the banned tobacco substances make their way into Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka besides from North Indian states. These substances were banned in other States unlike Tamil Nadu. In majority of cases, it was found that the substances were illegally brought into Tamil Nadu by road.

It has also been found that the consignments were unloaded at designated locations from where it makes their way to the shops for illegal sale, said a senior police officer. Efforts were underway to curb the sale of such substances, the sources said adding that a meeting had been conducted with Drug Inspectors and Food Safety Officers in Karur district recently during which a coordinated action was conceived and put in place.

