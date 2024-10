Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian handed over appointment letters to the new recruits appointed in Postal and Railway departments at the first tranche of Rozgar Mela (Phase II) held in the city on Tuesday.

The appointment letters were given to 108 candidates during the function. T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, participated.

