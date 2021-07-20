Over 100 farmers opposing construction of dam at Mekedatu detained in Tiruchi

The protest, on the Karur Bypass Road in the city, led to traffic being held up for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning; the farmers also demanded the repeal of the three new farm laws

Over 100 farmers owing allegiance to the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its state president P. Ayyakannu, were detained here on Tuesday after they resorted to a road blockade opposing the construction of a dam at Mekedatu in Karnataka.

The protest, on the Karur Bypass Road in the city, led to traffic being held up for about 30 minutes during the morning peak hour.

Mr. Ayyakannu, along with a group of farmers came in a procession from his house at Annamalai Nagar and squatted on the road and raised slogans in support of their demand. The protest lasted about 30 minutes.

The farmers also demanded the repeal of the three new farm laws. The agitation by the farmers, some of whom did not wear shirts, threw traffic out of gear, leading to police intervention.

A posse of police personnel evicted the farmers. Police sources said 112 persons were taken into custody and shifted to a wedding hall in Woraiyur in the city.

Mr. Ayyakannu, who had planned to visit New Delhi apparently to stage the agitation, in a memorandum to the Prime Minister urged him not to accord permission to Karnataka to build the dam at Mekedatu as it would destroy the Cauvery delta in Tamil Nadu. He also appealed to the Prime Minister to sanction funds for the Cauvery- Godavari river link project.