Over 100 complicated paediatric surgeries performed at Tiruchi GH

TIRUCHI

The Department of Paediatric Surgery, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has performed 102 complicated procedures in the last six months under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme(CMCHIS).

The hospital was able to purchase a laparoscope, colonoscope, cystoscope and tracheoscope among several other instruments with funding from the CMCHIS fund, according to K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH here on Friday.

Dr. Vanitha said the hospital doctors had operated upon 102 children with congenital birth defects. “These infants were operated upon soon after birth, most of them within two months. The reason this was possible is early intervention. All government hospitals, Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) have been instructed to refer patients such cases of birth defects. All labour wards must have a member of the early intervention programme who will identify and coordinate such cases across the State,” she said.

S. Prabhakaran, Head of Department, Paediatric Surgery, said that although one in 100 infants are born with congenital birth defects, technology is available to detect it. “When we recognise such defects, we begin counselling the parents immediately about the procedure required to be performed. It is important that all pregnant women go for regular check-ups,” he said.

Conditions, ranging from an imperforate anus, cleft palate, blockage in the intestines among others were operated upon.

“My baby was operated upon on when she was 1.5 months old. At the time I was very afraid for her life. However, due to regular counselling and check-ups, my child is now healthy,” said R. Veni, a resident of Musiri, whose baby was operated upon for blockage in the windpipe.

Dr. Vanitha said that the Department of Paediatrics at the MGMGH had the most number of successful normal deliveries in the State.

“The State average for normal delivery births is 40%. At MGMGH, 71% of births are normal deliveries. An average of 30 deliveries are performed in a day,” she said.