Over 100 cases of violations of timings for bursting crackers booked in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts

November 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district police have booked 112 cases of violation of time limits set by the State government for bursting crackers on November 12.

The State government had fixed one hour in the morning and another one hour in the evening on Sunday for bursting crackers during Deepavali. The Thanjavur district police have booked 41 cases under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code – “Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance” – which would attract a punishment of either a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to ₹1,000 or with both.

While 37 persons were arrested and let out on bail by the Thanjavur district police, 71 persons were arrested and released on bail in connection with the 71 cases booked by the Tiruvarur district police, sources said.

Tiruchi / Deepavali

