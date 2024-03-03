GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Outstanding NCC cadets of Rockfort NCC Group honoured in Tiruchi

March 03, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Colonel Sunil Bhatt, centre, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi handing over the Inter Unit Banner and Championship Trophy to Colonel Arun Kumar, left, Commanding Officer, 2 TN NCC Battalion, Tiruchi.

Colonel Sunil Bhatt, centre, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi handing over the Inter Unit Banner and Championship Trophy to Colonel Arun Kumar, left, Commanding Officer, 2 TN NCC Battalion, Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rockfort NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi, honoured outstanding NCC cadets of the Group who had participated in various prestigious events, including the Republic Day parade and national and State sports shooting competitions at a felicitation ceremony held at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, on Friday.

The performance of cadets who had participated in Republic Day parade, Thal Sena, Vayu Sena, and numerous centrally organised camps was commended. Colonel Sunil Bhatt, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group, honoured the outstanding cadets, associate NCC officers, permanent instructor staff, and the State government staff from all the nine NCC units under the Rockfort NCC Group. Special mementos were awarded to individuals who demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication. 

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Inter Unit Banner and Championship Trophy which was once again clinched by 2 TN NCC Battalion, Tiruchi. Colonel Arun Kumar, Commanding Officer of the battalion, accepted the prestigious trophy, a release said.

