Tiruchirapalli

Outfits seek jobs for Tamils

TIRUCHI

A week-long agitation, called by the Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam demanding, among other things, 90 % jobs for candidates of Tamil Nadu in recruitments in Central government offices and undertakings functioning in the State, commenced here on Friday.

The stir that lasted nearly an hour was led by the Periyakkam's Tiruchi city secretary Ilakkuvan. The agitators assembled in front of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop at Golden Rock where they staged the stir.

They protested the recruitment of a large number of North Indian candidates in the Golden Rock Railway Workshop recently. The outfit’s demand was that only Tamils should be recruited for jobs in Central government offices and undertakings functioning in Tamil Nadu. The organisation claimed that thousands of candidates from Tamil Nadu who had completed Act Apprentice training in railways were being ignored by the railway administration.

A section of members of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi staged a separate agitation in front of the workshop pressing for the same demand. The agitators were led by the party's district secretary Royal Raja. Railway Protection Force and City Police personnel had stepped up bandobust.

