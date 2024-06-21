GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Outfits protest Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Published - June 21, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AIYF and NFIW staging a protest near Tiruchi railway junction on Friday.

Members of AIYF and NFIW staging a protest near Tiruchi railway junction on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Demonstrations were held by various outfits in Tiruchi and Pudukottai against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which several persons perished and demanded eradication of illicit liquor.

A section of members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a demonstration near the Tiruchi Collectorate, led by its district secretary R. Sethupathy. A group of members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the National Federation of Indian Women, both affiliated to the Communist Party of India, staged a stir in front of the Khadi Kraft near the Tiruchi railway junction. It was led by AIYF district secretary M. Selvakumar.

The demonstrators demanded stern action against all those behind the deaths of the Kallakurichi tragedy. The AIYF and the NFIW members urged the State government to provide ₹50 lakh as compensation to the family of every victim and initiate action paving the way for a drug-free Tamil Nadu. The DYFI wanted the State government to provide compensation of ₹30 lakh to family members of each victim.

A group of members of farmers wing of the Tamil Manila Congress staged a protest in front of the district collectorate led by its district secretary Punganur Selvam. The demonstrators condemned the “inaction” of the State government which led to the Kallakurichi tragedy besides demanding the opening of toddy shops in the State to check illegal sale of illicit liquor.

Stir in Pudukottai

A group of about 20 members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near Chinappa Park in Pudukottai Town urging the State government to eradicate illicit liquor. The demonstration was led by the organisation’s district secretary T. Salomi.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.