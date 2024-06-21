Outfits protest Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Demonstrations were held by various outfits in Tiruchi and Pudukottai against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which several persons perished and demanded eradication of illicit liquor.

A section of members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a demonstration near the Tiruchi Collectorate, led by its district secretary R. Sethupathy. A group of members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the National Federation of Indian Women, both affiliated to the Communist Party of India, staged a stir in front of the Khadi Kraft near the Tiruchi railway junction. It was led by AIYF district secretary M. Selvakumar.

The demonstrators demanded stern action against all those behind the deaths of the Kallakurichi tragedy. The AIYF and the NFIW members urged the State government to provide ₹50 lakh as compensation to the family of every victim and initiate action paving the way for a drug-free Tamil Nadu. The DYFI wanted the State government to provide compensation of ₹30 lakh to family members of each victim.

A group of members of farmers wing of the Tamil Manila Congress staged a protest in front of the district collectorate led by its district secretary Punganur Selvam. The demonstrators condemned the “inaction” of the State government which led to the Kallakurichi tragedy besides demanding the opening of toddy shops in the State to check illegal sale of illicit liquor.

Stir in Pudukottai

A group of about 20 members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near Chinappa Park in Pudukottai Town urging the State government to eradicate illicit liquor. The demonstration was led by the organisation’s district secretary T. Salomi.