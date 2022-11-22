Outfit alleges police high-handedness

November 22, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamizhdesiya Periyakkam has alleged that the Tamil Nadu police were indulging in oppression tactics to thwart its planned protest in front of Tata Electronics Company at Vanniyapuram in Hosur demanding employment of Tamilians only in the production unit.

Its president P. Maniarasan said that the demonstration was planned in front of the company on December 9 and that Krishnagiri district Police had also duly been informed about the programme, and blamed the district police for “adopting pressure tactics” by ensuring cancellation of the booking of a marriage hall at Hosur by a functionary of the organisation for the purpose of assembling on that day.

The functionary Marimuthu was also threatened with “dire consequences” if the periyakkam went ahead with the agitation plan on December 9, he said.

The demonstration was meant to highlight the “injustice” meted out to the Tamilians in whose land the Tata company had set up an industry. The company chose to bring the workforce, largely women, from the northern States ignoring the jobless women residing in different parts of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Maniarasan added.

