Outcome of new system of school administration yet to be determined

More than a year after the School Education Department tweaked the system of administration by formation of clusters under the leadership of heads of government higher secondary schools for better decentralisation, the outcome is yet to be ascertained due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

A change in the system of administration was necessitated after the post of District Elementary Educational Officer was abolished and District Educational Officers were entrusted with the administration of schools at all levels in their respective jurisdiction. Though Block Educational Officers were technically the administrative heads under the system, there were practical difficulties since they were in the cadre of PG teachers that was lower than that of the heads of government high and higher secondary schools, according to a senior official.

During October 2019, the system of administration was tweaked to authorise the heads of government higher secondary schools to monitor the academic progress of primary and upper primary schools in their jurisdiction.

In Tiruchi revenue district encompassing four educational districts: Tiruchi, Musiri, Lalgudi and Manaparai, 109 geographic clusters were formed wherein the headmaster of the higher secondary school was entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring academic activities in 10 to 15 government primary and upper primary schools.

WhatsApp groups were formed in the clusters for better sharing of information and coordination. “The system of administration will be better since the heads of the higher secondary schools will be able to constantly monitor the academic standing of students in the schools in their catchment. It will help in ensuring accountability,” the official said.

For instance, the students of primary and upper primary schools, under the new system of administration, will get opportunities to visit high-tech laboratories sanctioned for government higher secondary schools, and expand their perspectives, he said.

Since the number of the schools under their administrative control have risen phenomenally after abolition of the post of District Elementary Educational Officer, the District Educational Officers will be able to rely on headmasters of higher secondary schools in charge of the clusters for overall monitoring of the academic progress, the official explained.