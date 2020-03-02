Our livelihood is at stake, say workers of packaged drinking water units

02 March 2020 18:36 IST

Members of the Packaged Drinking Water Supply Workers Association (PDWSWA) submitted a petition to the District Collector demanding a solution to the stalemate following the shutting down of various packaged drinking water units in the city.

A total of 23 units, out of the 30 functioning within the city, were sealed by the Public Works Department (Ground Water Circle) on Saturday after it was found that the units were functioning without required clearances and licence. The move came a day after a Madras High Court directive was given to shut down the functioning of illegal packaged water supplying units across the State.

The PDWSWA members said that their livelihood was at stake. Speaking to The Hindu, N. Hemanathan, Secretary, PDWSWA, said that due to the shutting down of the units at least 75% of the city's drinking water supply has been hit. “You will see the effect in the next few days. Residents are already looking to move to water purifying sets and other items. This will be permanent damage to our livelihood,” he said. The units had been supplying a total of 70,000 drinking water cans in a day, which is only possible collectively, Mr. Hemanathan said.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, PDWSWA claimed that they had at least 10,000 workers, including drivers and delivery boys.

“We have been doing this job from when we were young, we do not know any other job. What do we do now?” he asked.