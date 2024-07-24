ADVERTISEMENT

Otters spotted in Sethubhavachatram

Published - July 24, 2024 07:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Two otters were spotted at a temple tank in Sethubhavachatram in Thanjavur district.

According to official sources, the animals were spotted by the local people in the Sethubhavachatram Sivan Temple tank, partially covered by lotus plants, two days ago. The animals were swimming in the tank and rested on the banks or on the dunes within the tank bed.

Upon receiving information from the locals, Forest Department personnel inspected the tank and confirmed that they were otters, which live in water bodies and feed on fish.

They asked the locals not to disturb the animals as they would not pose any threat to humans, the sources added.

