Other State liquor bottles seized in Tiruvarur

February 14, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Around 500 liquor bottles from other States were seized by the police during a raid at Nadakudi hamlet in Peralam Police Station limits on Tuesday (February 13).

According to police, the District Police received information that two persons in Nadakudi hamlet were selling liquor near Nannilam in the Tiruvarur district. Subsequently, police teams searched the houses of Ulaganathan and Sundar.

While a total of 280 bottles were seized from a wooden bureau at Ulaganathan’s house, the smuggled bottles were found in the garbage pile in the courtyard of Sundar’s house. A total of 500 bottles were seized and the duo were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

