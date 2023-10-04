‘OSOT’ comes to Kumbakonam

October 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ (OSOT) presented by Gold Winner, returns in its hunt for regional culinary wizards in its sixth week, with the competitions lined up in Chidambaram and Kumbakonam on October 7 and October 8, respectively.

A panel of judges headed by celebrity chef K. Damodharan will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on December 16.

In Chidambaram, the OSOT programme will be held at Hotel Saradharam, No. 19, VGP Street and in Kumbakonam, at Quality Inn VIHA, No. 2, New Railway Road, Gandhi Nagar.

Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and show the packs or cans at the venue. Winners will receive gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The first-place winner will receive a grand prize of ₹1 lakh. The second and third-place winners will get cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from the esteemed brands Gold Winner and Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods.

Speaking about the event, Tyron Doll, vice president- marketing, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited said, “Gold Winner has been part of Tamil Nadu cuisine and its emotions for over 30 years. There is immense talent across the length and breadth of India and being part of ‘Our State Our Taste’, encouraging home chefs to showcase their talent to the world, makes us feel accomplished.”

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. Partners include Parry’s (sugar), Bambino (vermicelli); Coir On Mattresses (comfort), GSquare (realty), SRM Institute of Hotel Management (hotel management), DBS Bank India Limited (banking), Chef Damu (knowledge) and Hotel Saradharam (venue).

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.