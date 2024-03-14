OSOP stalls in Tiruchi Division provide a good platform for several indigenous products

March 14, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sale of indigenous products at the One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls functioning at several railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division has recorded an increase during the 2023-24 financial year.

Villupuram, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur railway junctions were the top three stations in terms of the business generated and the number of products sold through these shops in the Tiruchi Division.

The OSOP scheme was launched by the Ministry of Railways in 2022 over the railway network with the objectives of promoting local or indigenous products and providing a market for sale of these products through the stalls with a view to create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

The scheme, which was at first launched in Thanjavur railway junction in the Division in April 2022, was gradually expanded to more stations. At present, 60 OSOP stalls function in 44 stations throughout the division.

Railway sources said the amount generated through sale of products at these stalls in Tiruchi Division was over ₹1.15 crore this financial year and up to February 2024. Over two lakh items were sold during the same period. The sales recorded this fiscal was higher as compared to the 2022-2023 fiscal. The amount generated through sales clocked ₹65.98 lakh with the number of items sold being 41,400. Villupuram station emerged on top with the sales recorded at the stalls being ₹21.01 lakh followed by Tiruchi Junction (₹14.8 lakh) and Thanjavur junction (₹10.92 lakh) this fiscal up to February.

Products on sale

Sources said Manamedu handloom cotton products, perfurmary products, Panam Karupatti, and Thanjavur dolls were sold at the OSOP stalls functioning on Platform 1, 4, and 5 besides at the additional entrance. Siruvanthadu silks, recycled cotton readymades, Appampattu Muttai Mittai sweets and regionally cultivated fruits were sold at four stalls in Villupuram Junction.

Thanjavur dolls, jute bags, organic snacks, and food products were sold at three stalls in Thanjavur Junction. Handloom products were on sale at the stalls in Tirukovilur, Tiruvannamalai, and Arni Road stations while sea shell products were on sale at the stalls in Karaikal and Velankanni stations.

Other stations where the stalls were functioning include Kumbakonam (Thanjavur dolls and palm tree value added products), Tiruvarur (Thanjavur dolls and millets and agro products), Mayiladuthurai (Organic food products), Ariyalur (banana products), and Vriddhachalam (terracotta and ceramic handicrafts and locally cultivated fruits).

