Online orientation on safety begins

16 December 2020 21:41 IST

A schedule of online orientation for headmasters and teachers of government schools on safety of students and personal care got off to a start on Wednesday.

The training by the School Education Department envisages disseminating to students safety measures to prevent COVID-19 infection. It will cover heads and teachers of all government elementary, middle, high and higher secondary schools.

Safety precautions on school campus, health and hygiene of students and role of teachers in students’ safety are among the thrust areas to be covered in the training programme, according to a circular issued to the school heads.

The participation of school heads and teachers will be monitored through the Tamil Nadu Teachers Platform (TNTP) and EMIS (Education Management Information System) portals, sources said.

As per the schedule, school heads underwent the orientation on Wednesday. The programme will cover all PG teachers on December 17, Graduate Assistants on December 18 and 19, and Secondary teachers on December 21 and 22.

According to reliable sources, the School Education Department is contemplating start of regular classes for students of IX to XII standards from the first week of January, 2021.

The latest update for the school heads is that the portions will be reduced to the extent of 50 %. Earlier this year, the department had announced reduction of 40% of syllabus. The recommendation for reduction in school syllabus for the current academic year was made by a 18-member panel formed during May.