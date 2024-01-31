ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation on School Soil Health Programme conducted

January 31, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An orientation event on School Soil Health Programme was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 in Tiruchi on Wednesday to give an overview on the initiative of the Union government.

The initiative was part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to incorporate practical agricultural education in about 1,000 schools across the country. It leverages soil health labs and training modules to turn students into knowledgeable ambassadors of sustainable agriculture. The programme aims to educate young minds about the importance of soil health and sustainable farming practices, according to Agriculture Department officials.

About 600 students of the school were given leaflets detailing the procedure of soil sampling and its importance. The students would be provided training online on how to collect soil samples and analyse them. Eventually, the students will collect and analyse the samples in labs to be set up in the schools and provide reports to farmers, officials said.

M.Suresh J.Babu, Principal. KV, Tiruchi 2, M. Nagarajan, Soil Testing Laboratory, Tiruchi, and Kumaran, Assistant Agriculture Officer, Tiruverumbur, spoke.

