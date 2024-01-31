GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orientation on School Soil Health Programme conducted

January 31, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An orientation event on School Soil Health Programme was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 in Tiruchi on Wednesday to give an overview on the initiative of the Union government.

The initiative was part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to incorporate practical agricultural education in about 1,000 schools across the country. It leverages soil health labs and training modules to turn students into knowledgeable ambassadors of sustainable agriculture. The programme aims to educate young minds about the importance of soil health and sustainable farming practices, according to Agriculture Department officials.

About 600 students of the school were given leaflets detailing the procedure of soil sampling and its importance. The students would be provided training online on how to collect soil samples and analyse them. Eventually, the students will collect and analyse the samples in labs to be set up in the schools and provide reports to farmers, officials said.

M.Suresh J.Babu, Principal. KV, Tiruchi 2, M. Nagarajan, Soil Testing Laboratory, Tiruchi, and Kumaran, Assistant Agriculture Officer, Tiruverumbur, spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.