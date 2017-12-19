Orientation for police on juvenile justice system

A day-long orientation on juvenile justice system for field-level police personnel nominated as Child Welfare Police Officers was held at the District Police Office here on Monday.

The participants of the programme were Sub Inspectors attached to different Law and Order and All Women Police Stations falling under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi district.

The resource persons of the orientation programme organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) and Tiruchi District Police gave an outline on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The role of TNCPCR in ensuring child rights and their safety, the ways of dealing with children and understanding their psychology were all put across to the participants.

TNCPCR member P. Mohan, S. Indra Gandhi, chairman, Child Welfare Committee, Tiruchi and M. Saravanakumar, Regional Probation Officer-South spoke on various aspects.