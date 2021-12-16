Orientation for freshers under way at NITT

TIRUCHI

A week-long orientation programme for a fresh batch of B.Tech and B.Arch got under way at the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NITT) on Wednesday with the participation of deans, heads of department and students council members.

Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson, Board of Governors, NITT, said the institution had distinguished itself by being ranked among the top 25 in the country. It was ranked ninth among all technical institutes in the country and first among the 31 NITs (sixth year in a row) by the National Institutional Ranking framework (NIRF), India Ranking 2021.

“Despite COVID-19 challenges, NITT has grown tremendously due to the commitment of the faculty and staff,” Mr. Bhat said, according to a NITT press release.

Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary (in charge of NITs), Ministry of Higher Education, committed her full support from the government to the initiatives of the institute. She hoped that the new batch of students would have a great learning opportunity.

G. Kannabiran, Director in charge, said that NITT would roll out financial management initiatives in order to become self-sustainable in the long run. “NITT will also pave way for intensive industry collaboration, inter-institute collaboration, creating flexible infrastructure and improving faculty competencies.”

Umapathy, Deputy Director, Deans and Registrar in-charge, interacted with the freshers.