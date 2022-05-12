Organs harvested from road accident victim

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre physicians recently harvested organs from a male road accident victim and these were used for beneficiaries in Tiruchi and Madurai.

According to a press statement, the 58-year-old man was rushed to SRM Hospital in Tiruchi on May 6 with grievous brain injury caused in a road accident.

When the patient failed to respond to treatment, he was declared brain dead on May 9, and his family was counselled regarding organ transplantation (cadaveric programme) by the hospital.

After obtaining the consent of the bereaved family, SRM Hospital medical team coordinated by M.M. Vijay Kanna and initiated the organ donation procedures as approved by Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

The donor’s liver was sent to a private hospital in Madurai, while the kidneys were retained by SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, said the statement.