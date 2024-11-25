Organs harvested from brain-dead man in Tiruchi govt. hospital help save six persons

Organs harvested by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi from a patient, who had been declared brain-dead, helped six persons convalescing in Chennai, Madurai, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi.

According to an official statement on Monday, a 36-year-old man from Manachanallur in Tiruchi district was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department on November 21 with a grievous head injury. He was declared brain-dead on November 24, and upon being counselled, the bereaved family agreed to donate his organs.

As per the norms of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), the hospital’s surgeons harvested the deceased patient’s heart, liver, kidneys, eyes, and skin tissue. This was the 20th such operation at the hospital.

Under the guidance of S. Kumaravel, Dean, MGMGH, a team of doctors, on Monday, transplanted one of the kidneys to a 30-year-old patient, who had been undergoing dialysis at the hospital for the past three years. The kidney transplant was the 34th such procedure conducted at the hospital.

Eyes were donated to a patient. The transplant surgeries done by the MGMGH medical team were successful, and the patients are recovering well, said the release.

The liver was given to a patient at a city hospital, and the other kidney was sent to a patient in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The skin tissue was donated to a patient at a private hospital in Madurai while the heart was sent to a patient at a private hospital in Chennai.

