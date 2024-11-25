 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Organs harvested from brain-dead man in Tiruchi govt. hospital help save six persons

As per the norms of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), the surgeons at MGMGH harvested the deceased patient’s heart, liver, kidneys, eyes, and skin tissue

Published - November 25, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Organs harvested by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi from a patient, who had been declared brain-dead, helped six persons convalescing in Chennai, Madurai, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi.

According to an official statement on Monday, a 36-year-old man from Manachanallur in Tiruchi district was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department on November 21 with a grievous head injury. He was declared brain-dead on November 24, and upon being counselled, the bereaved family agreed to donate his organs.

As per the norms of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), the hospital’s surgeons harvested the deceased patient’s heart, liver, kidneys, eyes, and skin tissue. This was the 20th such operation at the hospital.

Under the guidance of S. Kumaravel, Dean, MGMGH, a team of doctors, on Monday, transplanted one of the kidneys to a 30-year-old patient, who had been undergoing dialysis at the hospital for the past three years. The kidney transplant was the 34th such procedure conducted at the hospital.

Eyes were donated to a patient. The transplant surgeries done by the MGMGH medical team were successful, and the patients are recovering well, said the release.

The liver was given to a patient at a city hospital, and the other kidney was sent to a patient in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The skin tissue was donated to a patient at a private hospital in Madurai while the heart was sent to a patient at a private hospital in Chennai.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / government health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.