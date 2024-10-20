Organisations oppose municipality’s plan to shift Nagapattinam town bus stand

Several organisations have expressed opposition to the municipality’s decision to relocate the existing Nagapattinam town bus stand to Sellur, on the outskirts of the town, saying that it could affect the local economy and reduce footfall in the town.

As construction progresses on the new bus stand under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT) 2023-24 at Sellur, N.P. Bhaskaran, president of the Nagapattinam District Development Committee, consisting of representations from various organisations, voiced his concerns.

He said that the decision to relocate the bus stand was made without consulting the public. The current Anna Bus Stand, located in the heart of the town, was inaugurated in 1983, serving 230 buses daily with adequate facilities for passengers, officials, and business operators.

Mr.Bhaskaran urged authorities to expand the existing bus stand near the Auvurithidal grounds rather than move it to Sellur.

K. Venkatesan, town secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), highlighted that several key public services, such as the taluk office and government hospital, had already been moved outside the town. He argued that relocating the bus stand would further reduce foot traffic, negatively impacting hundreds of shops that rely on the town’s daily visitors.

Mr.Venkatesan suggested that the government continue operating some bus routes from the current bus stand to help local traders and commuters.

