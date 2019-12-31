Organic farming slowly catching up

THANJAVUR

Organic farming and cultivation of traditional paddy varieties seem to be slowly catching up among some farmers in Thanjavur district given the market potential enjoyed by the products of late.

A 60-year-old farmer, G.Srinivasan of Ganapathy Agraharam in Papanasam Taluk, Thanjavur district, who used to cultivate paddy by applying fertilizers and other chemicals as propounded by the agriculture scientists under `green revolution,’, has now made up his mind to cultivate a traditional paddy variety under organic farming method this season in a portion of his land holdings at Ganapathy Agraharam.

He decided to go in for `mapillai samba’ paddy variety and set apart an acre of land for this purpose. The land was just tilled and the seedlings raised in the nursery using the systematic rice intensification technique. “The seedlings were transplanted during the last week of September. Watering alone is carried out in the field to help maintain nitrogen availability. I have suspended the manual irrigation during the rainy days as the downpour itself had brought the water sufficient to maintain the water level in the field”, he said.

From the initial days itself the growth was encouraging and now after 120 days, the crop has reached a height of about seven feet with strong stem and the panicle carrying more than 100 grains projecting out on the top of the crop.

Stating that the crop had withstood heavy flooding during the recent rainy days, Mr. Srinivasan expects a yield of 1800 kilograms from this one acre compared to around 2000 kilograms yield the normal paddy varieties churn out.

“But cost wise, this cultivation will be advantageous because I have spent just ₹ 5,000 only to raise this crop which did not require any chemical supplementation or weeding. On the other hand, around ₹40,000 has to be spent for raising the hybrid varieties”, he claimed.

Given the market price the traditional paddy varieties enjoy, switching over from regular paddy variety cultivation to traditional paddy varieties would definitely be beneficial for the farmers, he added.