Organic Farming Policy is a mere propaganda material, says Thamizhar Marabu Velaanmai Kootiyakkam

March 17, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thamizhar Marabu Velaanmai Kootiyakkam has termed the Tamil Nadu Organic Farming Policy 2023 as mere a propaganda material for organic farming practices since it lacks concrete announcements to encourage farmers to switch over to organic farming from the existing ‘chemical-based’ cultivation practices.

In a statement, the TMVK coordinator, K. Venkatraman, said that in Tamil Nadu most of the farmers hold less than 5 acres of land and they were struggling to get out of the debt trap they had fallen into due to the existing chemical-based “green revolution” cultivation practice.

Though they do aspire to switch over to organic farming practices, the process of reclamation of cultivable land’s fertility requires at least three years. During this transition period it would be very hard for them to realise any profit from the farming activities, he claimed.

Such being the case, the OFP 2023 document released recently by the State government had failed to address this issue by not mentioning a word about extending relief assistance or implementing special crop insurance to assist the farmers, particularly the small and marginal farmers to switch over to organic farming.

Pointing out that incentives were being offered for taking up organic farming at Orissa and Jharkhand States, the federation coordinator urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider extending incentives and financial assistance to the farmers to tide over the financial constraints of switching over from chemical-based cultivation to organic farming.

Taking exception to the usage of Sanskrit words and `crediting’ Arya Parasara Munivar for organic practices in farming activity, the federation suggested that the organic farm produce marketing aspects could be addressed by ensuring the availability of organically produced rice/cereals through the public distribution system and food made using organically produced rice/cereals at government hospitals and hostels.