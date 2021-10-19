Organic farmers must get certification: Collector

TIRUCHI

19 October 2021 18:30 IST

The district administration has urged farmers who have adopted organic farming practices to obtain ‘organic farming’ certification.

Farmers can apply for the certification with the Department of Seed Certification and Organic Certification. Obtaining the certification would an authentication that the produce of the farmers were organically grown and gives confidence to customers to buy such produce with assurance, Collector S.Sivarasu said.

This would help farmers to get better returns for their produce and also in exporting their produce through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) either as individuals or groups. Organic farm products were in good demand both domestically and abroad.

Urging farmers to take to organic farming, Mr.Sivarasu said it would help preserve the soil health and prevent pollution of water resources due to chemical residues of fertilizers and pesticides. Farmers adopting organic farming should completely avoid using chemical fertilizers, pesticides or weedicides.

Farmers can file their applications with relevant supporting documents with the office of the Assistant Director of Seed Certification and Organic Certification at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi. More details can be had by dialling 0431-2420133.