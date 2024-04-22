ADVERTISEMENT

Organ harvesting at Tiruchi govt. hospital helps patients in three cities

April 22, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Patients in Madurai received liver, skin tissue, and a kidney. Hands and another kidney from the patient were given to patients in Chennai while two patients in the Tiruchi hospital received an eye each

The Hindu Bureau

Patients in Chennai, Tiruchi, and Madurai were helped by organs harvested from a brain-dead man by surgeons of the city’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) with the consent of the bereaved family.

According to an official statement on Monday, the patient in his 60s from Viswakudi in Perambalur district was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on April 19 with a grievous head injury. He was declared brain-dead on April 21.

Upon being counselled, the bereaved family agreed to donate his organs.

Under the guidance of D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, the hospital’s team of surgeons harvested his liver, kidneys, eyes, hands, and skin tissue as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

As per the TRANSTAN waiting list, patients in Madurai received the liver, skin tissue, and a kidney. The hands and another kidney from the patient were given to patients in Chennai while two patients in the Tiruchi hospital received an eye each. This was the 16th such operation at the hospital.

