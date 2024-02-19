Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, to manufacture Stabilised Remote Control Guns for Navy, Coast Guard

February 19, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur, has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the indigenous manufacture and supply of 463 numbers of 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be executed over a period of five years. The contract is valued at ₹1,752.13 crore.

The Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, a unit of AWEIL, will undertake the manufacturing of 12.7 mm SRCG with supply from other DPSUs and other Indian private vendors. The indigenous procurement of SRCG aligns itself with the government’s vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence emphasising self-reliance and promoting Indian defence companies.

The indigenous manufacture and supply of SRCG from Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, will significantly boost AWEIL capabilities in supply of naval weapon platforms. The SRCG system is fitted with a 12.7 mm standard machined gun designed for marine applications mounted on-board ships and small craft and can remotely engage small boats, skiffs, and other small crafts with accuracy both during day and night.

It has the latest technology with advanced features of independent combat management system which includes remote control operation, stabilization with advanced fire control systems, day camera, thermal imager, laser range finder, and automatic target tracking systems.

It enables the SRCG to fire on the move and to fire on moving targets with high hit probability in asymmetric environment, which enhances operational efficiency and ensures safety to the naval personnel, a press release from the AWEIL said.

