Ordnance Factories Day commemorated

Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, on Thursday celebrated Ordnance Factories Day with a slew of programmes. The day is observed to commemorate the foundation of the first Ordnance Factory at Cossipore near Calcutta in 1801.
On Thursday, employees and their families celebrated the 220th Ordnance Day by organising an awareness rally on ‘Hygiene and Healthy Life,’ which was flagged off by Sanjay Dwivedi, General Manager, OFT. Over 500 employees and members of Women Welfare Association took part in the event.
It was noted that the OFT this year supplied 6.62 mm TAR rifles to the Ministry of Home Affairs and 12.7 mm guns and 30 mm guns for armoured fighting vehicles to the Indian Army. OFT had also achieved milestones including inauguration of 12.7 mm Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun (SRCG) Assembly and Testing Facility and launch of 14.5/20mm Anti Material Rifle by Rajnath Singh.
V. Gunasekaran, Joint General Manager, was awarded ‘Ayudh Bhushan’ award and K. Karthikesh, Security Officer, was awarded the ‘Best Security Officer’ award at a celebratory event.
