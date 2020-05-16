Ordering groceries, online style

Gone are the days when neighbourhood grocery shops did business the old-fashioned way — face to face. Thanks to lockdown, online — contactless — transaction is the ‘new normal’ across the city.

Take, for instance, Saraswathi Stores in Ponmalaipatti that celebrated its 50th anniversary three years ago. The shop launched a website to mark the milestone.

“Also, most of our customers were from Golden Rock Railway Workshop. When they retired, they moved to other parts of the city. We thought a website would help us to stay connected,” R. Vignesh, co-owner of the store, recalled.

Surprisingly, the shop found itself doing business with a whole new generation of patrons.

“We receive a majority of orders on our website from abroad, from sons and daughters of the retirees, who want us to deliver groceries to their parents in Tiruchi,” he says.

While there has been a leap in the number of online orders, the family-run store remains a priority.

“We have introduced an app called ‘SS Farm Fresh’ for customers who wish to buy fruits and vegetables along with groceries,” adds Mr. Vignesh. “So far, we have been able to fulfill our promise to deliver the same day for orders placed by noon.”

The store accepts only online payment since the announcement of the lockdown.

Without a doubt, ordering groceries online has become a way of life for residents. So much so that many of the shops are seeing their websites crash due to increased volume in business.

When Kovai Pazhamudhircholai, a fresh produce store in No.1 Toll Gate, opened its website three years ago, there was hardly any traffic. It is a different story now.

“The demand became so overwhelming during the initial days of the lockdown that we had to temporarily shut down our online service,” says its proprietor R. Bhaskar.

The shop reopened its website last week. The fruits and vegetables cost a little more due to limited manpower to make the home delivery. The store also insists on a minimum order of ₹500 to meet the costs of fuel and labour.

Mr. Bhaskar too considers the online service as ancillary to the main business. “Customers are most welcome to visit our store in person, where we sell goods with the right safeguards in place,” he says.

At Sri Balamurugan Supermarket, a 31-year-old establishment in Thuvakudimalai, the new business platform is WhatsApp.

The store launched its website last year, but the online service has been discontinued because of flutuations in stock and price.

“We receive around 50 WhatsApp orders daily that we deliver maintaining a safe distance from customers. As per government rules, we do home delivery only to nearby residential areas,” says a store official.