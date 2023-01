January 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KARUR

No sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and other liquor will be allowed on January 16 and January 26 in view of Thiruvalluvar Day and Republic Day, respectively in Karur district, according to Collector T. Prabhushankar He said that no outlets of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) and bars would function. Action would be taken against those violating the order.