Order on dress code evokes mixed reactions

The dress code specified for government servants in Fort St. George, housing the Secretariat, has evoked mixed reaction from the public here.

According to dress code, women will have to wear “saris or salwar suits or chudidar with a dupatta of sober colour and men will have to wear formal shirts with formal pants.

“Government servants are required to wear neat, clean, formal attire that is appropriate to the work place setting, so as to maintain the decorum of the office, while in duty,” the order states.

While stating that the dress must reflect the culture of the State and the country, the order is categoric that casual attire should be avoided.

Informal wear, no doubt, disrupts decorum of office atmosphere, a senior government official said.

These dress codes will help in infusing into government servants a sense of dignity and responsibility, said M. Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations. “It will, in turn, reflect in exalted work ethics," he said.

But, not all agree with this view. “The order seems derogatory. Women in Tamil Nadu do not dress provocatively, especially in work place. Such an order seems unnecessary because women are already taking care of themselves and not dressing indecently. The order also requires the women to compulsorily wear a dupatta. Women do not need to be told to cover up and the notion that they will be ‘protected’ if they cover up is not right,” said N. Manimekalai, director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University.

M. Thiagarajan, state president, Tamilnadu Asiriyargal Munnetra Sangam, condemned the order stating that it was a breach of human rights. “The government is taking away the free will of government employees. What if I like wearing the colour black? Who decides what colour is sober?” he asked. “We agree that all employees must dress modestly but read between the lines, the order is derogatory and imposing, which we cannot agree with,” he added.