Order for free house site patta given to poverty-stricken girl

Pudukottai

07 September 2020 18:52 IST

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Monday handed over an order for allotment of a free house site patta to a poverty-stricken girl Sathya of Boram village in Pudukottai taluk who has been taking care of her mentally ill mother in a small tenement.

The action from the district administration came following reports in the media. An official press release said based on the reports highlighting the plight of the girl, the district administration asked the revenue officials to identify a site near her house for issuing free house site patta.

Accordingly, Collector Uma Maheswari handed over the order granting free house site patta to Sathya at the Collectorate. The release further said steps have been taken to construct a greenhouse under the Rural Development Development. Steps have also been taken to provide necessary treatment for the girl's mother through the District Mental Health Officer and for the higher education of Sathya.