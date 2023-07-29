Orbital atherectomy procedure comes to the rescue of septuagenarian

July 29, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

An advanced surgical procedure called orbital atherectomy has helped to clear the blocks in the arteries of a septuagenarian though his health condition posed a threat to cardiologists who treated him at Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur.

According to Kesavamoorthy, senior consultant and head of cardiology department, the patient, Gurunathan, 74, of Karaikal had earlier undergone treatment and surgeies for kidney and lung disorders and recovered. However, a few months ago, he complained of chest pain. On diagnosis, it was found that highly calcified coronary plaques on the arteries were blocking the flow of blood to the heart.

When advised to go in for surgery, the senior citizen was not mentally prepared and cited emotional and other family reasons. Hence, it was suggested that he go in for the orbital atherectomy procedure to get the blocks on the arteries cleared. The patient and his relatives agreed.

Gurunathan had now recovered from his heart ailment, Dr. Kesavamoorthy said.

