ORBIT workshop suffers setbacks due to fund shortage

March 09, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The light engineering workshop of Organisation for the Rehabilitation of the Blind in Tiruchi (ORBIT), is struggling to meet order deadlines due to fund shortage.

“We won a tender for a purchase order (PO) to supply 70,000 tonnes of round and square washers per month for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited [BHEL] one and a half years ago, but have been able to manufacture only 30,000 tonnes, as we are running short of funds. We have been having a tough time raising money to manage our production costs,” ORBIT secretary M. Subramani told The Hindu.

Among the expenses the team cites are the production of customised dies, which can cost up to ₹70,000. “Machine repairs are also costly because technicians demand over ₹3,000 per job. We have just three machines working at present. If two more were made functional, we could complete orders faster,” said Mr. Subramani.

Each PO can earn the group up to ₹5 lakh if delivered on time. But delays beyond three months have led to late fee penalties. “We may earn only around ₹2 lakh per order after the penalties and overheads are deducted,” said the official.

Established in 1973 by city ophthalmologist Joseph Gnanadickam and a group of prominent residents, ORBIT’s management was handed over completely to visually challenged staff in 1989. Its Racquet Court Lane premises was once noted for training and employing over 120 persons with visual and physical disability. Today, only 40 PwD workers are on the rolls. Most of its projects have been assigned by BHEL since inception.

Workers are paid wages from ₹3,500 to ₹10,500 depending on their expertise. “ORBIT staff have not been paid for over six months, and many of them have had to beg for alms on the streets as a result. It is a very sad situation for those with families to support,” revealed an administration official.

He added that the ORBIT unit would be more successful if allowed to work on contractual basis with consideration to its staff’s capabilities. “We have submitted a request to the Collector requesting him to ease our working conditions, and allow us to be given individual jobs. It is quite difficult for visually challenged persons to compete with able-bodied sub-contractors for tenders. A more inclusive policy from the government would be helpful in reviving ORBIT’s reputation,” he said.