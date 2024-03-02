Oral polio vaccination drive today

March 02, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation will conduct an oral polio vaccination drive at 267 vaccination centres in all five zones in the city on Sunday as part of the nationwide Pulse Polio immunization drive.

The civic body will deploy 1,036 health workers, including nurses, to cover 60,613 children in the urban areas. The first dose of Pulse Polio drive to cover children aged less than five will start at 7 a.m.

Vaccination centres have been set up in schools, anganwadis, libraries, health centres, government hospitals, and in important public places. Mobile polio vaccination camps have been set up to cover transit hubs such as bus stands, railway stations and airport till 5 p.m. to administer vaccines to children who are travelling to other cities and tourist destinations.

