ADVERTISEMENT

OPS, Dhinakaran are ‘B’ team of DMK: Palaniswami

May 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday reiterated his charge that the ousted party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran were “traitors” and they had no place in the AIADMK.

At a public meeting in Orathanadu, he described Mr. Panneerselvam as a person who was not loyal to anyone. He said the latter had thrust the constitution of a committee to probe the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He alleged that Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr Dhinakaran “are the ‘B’ team of DMK”.

Mr. Palaniswami made no reference to Jayalalithaa’s former aide V.K. Sasikala at the meeting where he welcomed back into the party fold some functionaries who had earlier shifted loyalties to the AMMK.

He recalled the stand taken by Mr. Panneerselvam and legislators supporting him who voted against the AIADMK government during the floor test in February 2017.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacking the DMK government, he said as soon as the party would get back to power, it would probe what he called allegations of “₹ 30,000-crore scam”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US