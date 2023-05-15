OPS, Dhinakaran are ‘B’ team of DMK: Palaniswami

May 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday reiterated his charge that the ousted party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran were “traitors” and they had no place in the AIADMK.

At a public meeting in Orathanadu, he described Mr. Panneerselvam as a person who was not loyal to anyone. He said the latter had thrust the constitution of a committee to probe the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He alleged that Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr Dhinakaran “are the ‘B’ team of DMK”.

Mr. Palaniswami made no reference to Jayalalithaa’s former aide V.K. Sasikala at the meeting where he welcomed back into the party fold some functionaries who had earlier shifted loyalties to the AMMK.

He recalled the stand taken by Mr. Panneerselvam and legislators supporting him who voted against the AIADMK government during the floor test in February 2017.

Attacking the DMK government, he said as soon as the party would get back to power, it would probe what he called allegations of “₹ 30,000-crore scam”.