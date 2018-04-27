Opposition trying to create a crisis: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday flayed the Opposition for attempting to create a crisis for the government by staging protests on a daily basis. However, the AIADMK cadre, who stood resolutely by the party, had thwarted the attempts of the Opposition.
“Be it Cauvery, Mullaperiyar or Palar issues, the government will follow Amma’s approach and achieve success. The Government is fulfilling the tasks left by the late Chief Minister in an exemplary manner,” he said, after inaugurating the party's Urban District Unit office.
Referring to the reception accorded to him, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK was certain to emerge victorious in any election.
