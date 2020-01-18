Opposition parties will besiege Secretariat: Balabharathi

Former CPI(M) MLA K. Balabharathi on Saturday said Opposition parties might besiege the Secretariat if the Tamil Nadu government failed to announced that the Citizen Amendment Act would not be implemented in the State.

Addressing the media after participating in a demonstration against CAA held at Kumbakonam, Ms. Balabharathi said 13 State governments had announced that they would not implement CAA and two, Kerala and Punjab, had filed litigation against the Act.

Since it was announced that the registration process would commence by April, the Tamil Nadu government should give an assurance that the Act would not be implemented in the State, failing which the Opposition parties would take a decision to besiege the Secretariat during the forthcoming Assembly session, she added.

Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbazhagan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Haja Gani and representatives from political parties such as Congress, CPI(M), Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi participated in the demonstration held near the old fish market.