Opposition parties trying to create law and order issues, charges T.N. CM

November 29, 2022 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday charged that the Opposition parties had been trying to create law and order problems in the State so as to defame his government.

Speaking at a government function in Ariyalur district, jointly organised with the Perambalur district administration, he said the law and order situation was stable in the State. But, while some were trying to create law and order issues, others were longing for the deterioration of it [the State]. They were not able to stomach the prevailing peace and tranquility in the State. “Some persons”, who faced threats to their positions, had been casting aspersions on the law and order situation, so as to retain their posts, Mr. Stalin charged without naming anyone.

Referring to the petition presented to Governor R.N. Ravi against the DMK government by the AIADMK leadership a few days ago, Mr. Stalin alleged that former Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami had done nothing concrete to protect State rights and to accelerate growth when he was at the helm of affairs. But he was trying to bring disrepute to the DMK government. He had no locus standi to level accusations, He must recollect his credentials before leveling allegations, Mr. Stalin said .

‘State did not progress during AIADMK regime’

According to him, the State had gone backward on various fronts during the 10-year-long rule of the AIADMK [2011-21]. But its leadership had been trying to gain political mileage among the people like they had forgotten their misdeeds during the AIADMK regime. The people could not be hoodwinked, Mr. Stalin said and added that the State had done everything to protect its rights.

According to recent statistics by the Reserve Bank of India, Tamil Nadu had become the number one State in the country in hosting the maximum number of industries. It had outranked many States that had bigger populations and larger geographical territories.

Though the State had gone down in industrial growth due to poor decisions of the erstwhile AIADMK rulers, it had recovered due to the proactive policies of the State government and the strong foundation laid by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, he felt.

‘Inclusive growth’

The Chief Minister said the DMK government had been marching towards inclusive growth for people from all walks of life. He had set short and long-term goals for all departments right from school education to technical education, and industrial development to infrastructural development. There should be no place in the State that was termed as backward, he said. The government had been planning and executing projects in such a way as to ensure inclusive growth. However, some parties had been trying to spread falsehoods about the DMK rule so as to hoodwink people, he alleged.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Member of Parliament Thol. Thirumavalavan, Collectors P. Ramana Saraswathi (Ariyalur), P. Sri Venkada Priya (Perambalur) and others spoke. State Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, S. Regupathy, C.V. Ganesan and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Nilgiris MP. A. Raja and others participated.