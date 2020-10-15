Opposition parties blindly opposing farm laws: Vasan

TIRUCHI

15 October 2020 17:18 IST

‘Everyone should stand united for farmers’ welfare’

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Thursday said that the new Central laws relating to agriculture were aimed at increasing the income of farmers in a phased manner and provided hope for their overall security, development and welfare.

The country, people and political parties should stand united on farmers’ welfare and there should not be any ulterior political motives on this issue, Mr. Vasan told reporters in Tiruchi.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu should not “blindly” and for “political reasons” resort to spreading panic and anxiety among the farming community without conveying the favourable aspects of the laws that aims at their future development, he said. This kind of approach of the Opposition parties was unacceptable.

On the issue of NEET and the claims made by the DMK that they would do away with it if elected to power, Mr. Vasan said people were no longer ready to be fooled by such promises.

The decision by the AIADMK to announce Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections was taken into account keeping in mind the welfare of the State, people and the allies and would ensure the victory of the AIADMK alliance, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Replying to a query, he said there was no problem in the AIADMK-led alliance in respect of contesting on separate symbols. The principal party in the alliance was undoubtedly the AIADMK, he maintained. The TMC would try to get required number of seats based on its strength by holding talks with its allies and raise its voice in the legislative Assembly, he said.

Referring to the paddy procurement in the State, Mr.Vasan underlined the need for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to procure the entire paddy arrivals from farmers. The direct purchase centres should function on all Sundays. The government should allocate sufficient funds to weak primary agricultural cooperative banks to enable them extend crop loans to farmers.